The market is designed to support Australia’s boutique booze businesses by connecting the makers directly with customers, and you can expect to see up to 40 artisan producers at each market, all in one convenient inner-city location.

The Craft Drinks Market is the newest addition to Sydney’s thriving market scene. Pitched as a ‘farmers’ market for discerning drinkers’, each edition is set for the fourth Sunday of the month with the first for 2020 to be held on Sunday 22 March. This new monthly market picks up on the success of Silcox’s Christmas Craft Drinks Market, which was held in December 2019 at Moore Park Entertainment Quarter, that showcased some of the country’s finest craft producers. Nearly one thousand people attended the inaugural event, meeting the makers and proving a growing appreciation for craft spirits, wine, beer and cider created right here in Australia.

“While the Australian craft drinks category is growing at 110% per annum, less than 2% of spirits consumed in Australia are produced here. The Craft Drinks Market provides an ideal opportunity to grow and support our ‘home grown’ booze businesses,” says Lindsay Silcox.

“These makers have felt the brunt of nature’s wildest catastrophes. While it’s wonderful to see the rise of movements such as #spendwiththem, it’s hard for Sydneysiders to get away often enough to really support producers in regional and remote areas. The Craft Drinks Market effectively brings cellar doors to one convenient inner-city location every month so growing numbers of fans of locally- produced artisan drinks can support more of the makers, more often.”

Each pet-friendly, family-friendly Craft Drinks Market gives shoppers the opportunity to talk directly to the maker, taste their best-sellers and latest releases, purchase at cellar door prices and take it home on the day. There will also be masterclasses in the different ways to blend cocktails using product created by locals.

Even those who don’t drink alcohol will find something to sip, ‘dry January’ with new purveyors of alcohol-free spirits and drinks also attending the market. There will also be live music from local independent acts and a selection of fine food stalls and lifestyle wares add to the ambiance making the Craft Drinks Market a memorable day out and worth visiting each month to discover what’s new.

The Details

What: Craft Drinks Market

Where: Moore Park Entertainment Quarter, Sydney

When: 22 March 2020 10:30am to 4:30pm

Tickets: $10 online or $15 at the gate

Masterclasses available on the day include:

Thomas Joseph from Dulcie’s Bar Potts Point for a martini-making adventure featuring Sydney gin Poor Toms

Pete Stevens from Gentleman’s Cabinet who will lead a specialist Australian whisky tasting

Upcoming 2020 Market Dates

Sunday 26 April 2020

Sunday 24 May 2020

Sunday 28 June 2020

Sunday 26 July 2020

Sunday 23 August 2020

More to be announced soon.

