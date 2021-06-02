Bandhini

Queensland business Bandhini is a one-stop-shop for furniture and homewares and they are committed to using natural materials, eco-friendly dyes and GECA-certified stuffing for their cushions.

Koala

Koala is best known for its mattress-in-a-box, but they also make bedding, pillows and sofas. Their mission is to save the environment and our native animals, and 1 per cent of their profits go towards environmental charities.

The brand is focused on creating Furniture that has a minimal footprint on the earth, and the brands recently released Cork Sofa fits the bill. Made from renewable resources, the natural fabric makes it long lasting and wine spill resistant. Plus you can even pick it up in black.

Armadillo & Co

Armadillo & Co produce gorgeous rugs that don’t negatively impact the earth. All their rugs are handmade and crafted from natural fibres or recycled materials. They are also committed to fair trade practices and all purchases made from the retailer contribute to local schools in the villages of the weavers who make the rugs.

Planet Furniture

Planet Furniture make products that are simple yet stylish and sustainable to boot. Their products are handcrafted and made from natural materials, and they try to minimise their waste.

Koskela

An innovative Australian design brand, Koskela sell Australian made and ethicaly produced homewares, furniture, lighting and art. The brand focuses on sustainability and producing products that are kind to the environment.

Gingerfinch

Gingerfinch is an Australian retailer that sells high-quality products that are often handmade and last for years, encouraging consumers to buy less but buy better. The brand’s production materials are recycled, sustainable and dual-use.

