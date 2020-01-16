Photography Chris L Jones

Project 2 Courtyard makeover

A sloping garden is a great opportunity to make a design statement. Using custom-cut sandstone blocks, create terraces to make the space more user friendly. With a helping hand from a crane, the blocks go down in a day – and their unique swirls of colour just can’t be found with any other material. Timber and river pebbles add more natural tones, giving you the perfect spot to while away the chilly winter nights warmed by a roaring fire.

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to the courtyard makeover

Photography Chris L Jones

Project 3 Bedroom makeover

This teenager’s room was crying out for study space and more storage. But at less than 3 x 3m, it presented a layout challenge. The solution? Custom-built furniture. And you don’t need to spend thousands on a chippie – with a bit of woodwork and flatpack cabinetry, you can install a built-in desk with a fold-down top, and a platform bed with heaps of hidden storage. Then it’s down to paint, accessories and linen to give the room a modern boho vibe.

Download the step-by-step instructions to the boho bedroom makeover

Get the project sheet

Photography Chris L Jones

Project 4 Louvre door makeover

Old timber window shutters and louvre doors often end up being put out for kerbside collection, but they’re worth rescuing, as they make amazing decorating tools. They’re mostly used vertically – propped against a wall or mounted – with knick-knacks or pot plants hung from the slats. But if you turn one on its side you can make it into a vintage-style coat rack for your entry or any hallway you like, using just paint and a few hooks. How easy is that!

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to the louvre coat rack

Photography Chris L Jones

Project 5 Coffee table makeover

Don’t ditch that dated, dark-stained coffee table – make it over instead. By using paint, foam and fabric, you can upcycle it into an ottoman with a vintage vibe. Who knew upholstery was so easy? A versatile piece that looks great in a hallway or at the end of your bed, its firm yet padded top can be a seat or a table.

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to the ottoman bench

