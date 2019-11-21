Glassware perfect for Christmas
Give traditional dining table set ups a modern twist by choosing robust, cut glass designs with a textured finish. Think art-deco and goblets.
1. Kmart pack of 6 Embossed hiball glasses, $10. 2. Ikea Flimra clear glass goblet, $3.99 each. 3. Big W pack of 6 coloured tumblers, $10.
Glassware for summer entertaining
For a casual lunch, dinner or barbecue you can’t go past a simple and streamlined glass design in summer brights such as pink, green or blue.
1. Kmart pack of 6 Metallic stemless glasses, $15. 2. Riedel pack of 4 Happy O tumblers, Zanui, $99.95. 3. Target pack of 4 Hue glass tumblers, $5.
Glassware for celebrations
Whether you’re planning a New Year party or simply have a personal event to celebrate, opt for a classically-shaped sparkling coupe. Perfect for champagne or cocktails!
1. Kmart pack of 6 coupe champagne glasses in Pink, $15. 2. Salt & Pepper pack of 4 Winston coupe glass, $29.95. 3. Set of 6 Krosno Harmony champagne coupe, Kitchen Warehouse, $59.95.