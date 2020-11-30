1. Petpals cat scratcher walk-up condo and perch with sisal post, $112, Petstock
2. Black and grey wicker and faux sherpa 3-platform cat tree, $159.96, Modern Pets
3. Catit Vesper cat scratcher box in walnut, $199, Petbarn
4. Petpals Fawn Level 5 Scratcher, $299.99, Pet Stock
5. PetPals Ace Cat Tree, $188.99, PetSmart
6. Ibiyaya zentangle cat cave pod, woven cat bed steel blue, $89.96, Modern Pets
7. Pawever Pets 141cm Cat Scratching Tree, $69.99+ shipping, kogan.com
8. Bono Fido cat scratcher hammock, $95.99, Pet House
