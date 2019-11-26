Low profile

Furniture that is low profile, such as bed and sofas, are well-suited to small spaces as they don’t visually overwhelm a small room like a large bedhead or ornate sofa could.

Go for light colours

A quick and easy way to make a small space feel larger is by painting in light colours, such as white, very pale grey, cream, beige and so on. These colours will bounce light around the space, making it feel more open.

Maximise light

If there is a window in the small room maximise your natural light by keeping it clear of obstructions (if possible) and opt for light weight window dressings such as blinds or sheers.

Play with scale

Open up the room by giving the illusion of height. This may be done by hanging sheer curtains from ceiling height, position a large artwork on the wall above a sofa, bed or fireplace, or using tall plant stands to help your foliage achieve new heights. You want t avoid all your furniture and decorative objects sitting at the same height.

Reduce clutter

Excess clutter is the quickest way to make a small room feel smaller. Consider filling the room with furniture that has hidden storage, such as hollow ottomans, sofas with storage, bed frames with drawers.

