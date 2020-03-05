The study was conducted on 564 adults as research into the bone disease osteoporosis, and it compared the bone mineral density of coffee drinkers to non-coffee drinkers. The study revealed that those who drank coffee typically had a significantly higher bone mineral density – making their bones stronger.

Getty

But this isn’t the only thing coffee is good for. Other studies have found that coffee can lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, it can help prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s, and it is thought that the consumption of coffee can also protect our body from liver and colorectal cancer.

In fact, a 2012 National Institutes of Health study of more than 400,000 people in the US found that regular coffee drinkers were less likely to die from pretty much any cause, including stroke and heart disease, than non-coffee drinkers.

So, if you happen to be an avid coffee drinker, rest easy knowing you’ve probably just lowered your risk of death just by enjoying a fine brew.

You might also like:

Study finds thinking about coffee has the same effect as drinking it