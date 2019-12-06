Perfectly blending the fresh and delicious taste of strawberries with light and creamy vanilla, together with the taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream, this mouth-watering combination is the perfect after-dinner tipple this season.
Guaranteed to be the star at BBQs and Christmas get-togethers, and perfect for that after-dinner adults-only dessert treat, it can be enjoyed in a number of ways, including poured over ice, mixed into a cocktail or for those with a sweet tooth added to desserts like cupcakes, brownies or milkshakes, for all new levels of indulgence.
Baileys Strawberries & Cream is available in select stores in Australia for a limited time only for $29.95.