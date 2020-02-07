Build a stepped deck with bench seats for lounging around under the dappled light, a few cushions and stools are all you need.

Photography Sue Ferris

A simple bistro setting is ideal for alfresco dining and drinks, or if you want to cater for more than two people and have the space then consider a four- or six-seater outdoor setting.

Photography Sue Ferris

Lay rows of pavers to lead you to your new deck, using pebbles, bark mulch and groundcovers in between the staggered paving.

Photography Sue Ferris

