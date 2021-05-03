Step 1 Andre Martin

Step 2 Put flour on a large plate and season (or add flavouring, see over page). Put eggs and water in a shallow bowl and whisk until lightly beaten. Put breadcrumbs on another large plate. Mix in parmesan and parsley (or crumb seasoning, see over page). Coat 1 chicken piece in flour mixture.

Step 2 Andre Martin

Step 3 Dust off excess flour then dip in egg mixture. Allow excess to drip off.

Step 3 Andre Martin

Step 4 Coat in crumb mixture, pressing firmly to adhere. Transfer to another large plate.

Step 4 Andre Martin

Step 5 Repeat Steps 2–4 with remaining chicken. Cover schnitzels with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow crumb to set.

Step 6 Pour oil into a large frying pan until 5mm deep. Heat over a medium heat. When oil is hot, cook 2 schnitzels on 1 side for 3 minutes or until golden brown.

Step 6 Andre Martin

Step 7 Flip schnitzels and cook for a further 3 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Set aside and keep warm. Repeat with remaining schnitzels. Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Step 7 Andre Martin

Andre Martin

Personalise your ingredients

Pick your meat

• Scotch fillet steak

• Veal cutlet

• Pork fillet

• Uncrumbed veal schnitzel steak (also known as escalopes)

• Chicken thigh fillet (top) or breast fillet (bottom)

Notes

• You can use any meat you like – lean fillets are best.

• Choose skinless, boneless cuts (except for veal cutlets).

• Should be no more than 1cm thick before pounding. Slice if it is.

• Cooking times may vary.

Flavour the flour

• Mexican – taco seasoning

• Flavoursome – chicken stock powder

• Spicy – chilli flakes or cayenne pepper

• Herby – dried herbs

• Smoky – sweet smoked paprika

Choose a crumb

• Quinoa flakes are quinoa grains rolled into a flat flake. For a gluten-free schnitzel, use these for crumbs and swap plain flour for quinoa flour.

• Cornflake crumbs are a fine yellow crumb made from the breakfast cereal. It makes for a nice crunch.

• Panko breadcrumbs, from Japan, are more like bread flakes than a ground crumb. They give fried foods a light, airy and crunchy coating. Find in the Asian aisle of the supermarket.

• Fresh breadcrumbs are often sold at bakeries, but they’re easy to make too. Remove and discard crusts from 6 slices of day-old bread. Roughly tear slices and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form.

• Dried breadcrumbs, a very fine-ground crumb, are the cheapest option. Buy white or wholegrain varieties at the supermarket.

Season the coating

• Cheesy – finely grated parmesan

• Asian – sesame seeds

• Zesty – finely grated lemon rind

• Herby – finely chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley and oregano

You might also like

The best chicken schnitzel in Australia

20 classic pub meals to make at home