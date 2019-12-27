“Kienfat Trading Pty Ltd is conducting a recall of Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 17oz and 28oz, due to lactic acid build up causing certain bottles to ‘bloat’ and continue to ferment. The product has been available for sale at Coles, Woolworths, IGA’s Independents and Asian grocery stores nationally," writes the NSW Food Authority.

Which product is being recalled?

The Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 17oz and 28oz, plastic bottle with a Best Before date of MAR 2021, sold at Woolworths, Coles and IGA supermarkets.

What do you need to do?

Do not open any Sriracha bottles that feel ‘bloated’ and return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You might also like:

How long do prawns last in the fridge?