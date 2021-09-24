Gather your supplies

200 x 75mm x 2.4m hardwood sleepers

2250 x 1220 x 2.5mm black Corflute

Quality garden mix

Plants of your choice

You’ll also need

Stringline

Measuring tape

Pencil

Mitre saw

Spirit level

Drill

Countersinking drill bit

Long 5mm drill bit

150mm galvanised batten screws

Circular saw

Utility knife

Here's how

Step 1

Prepare area by making ground as level as possible. If you’re building multiple small beds, set up a stringline along one side to make sure they all align. Offset stringline to side of bed, here by 300mm, to ensure it is clear of all work.

Step 2

Measure and mark sleepers for bed, then cut using a mitre saw. Make length of sleeper for each side 75mm less than overall dimension of that side to allow for thickness of the sleeper on adjacent side.

Step 3

Step 3

Lay first row of sleepers on ground and make level. Measure to your stringline to make sure side is parallel to it. Butt sleeper for adjacent side into this, make level and measure to make sure it is parallel to adjacent bed.

Step 4

Step 4

Countersink for batten screws using a countersinking drill bit, then drill pilot holes through these with long 5mm bit. Screw together using 150mm batten screws.

Step 5

Continue laying out sleepers for sides, making level, predrilling and screwing together.

Step 6

Step 6

Lay second row of sleepers on top of first so joins between sides overlap those on first row. Predrill and screw together. Do third layer, overlapping joins again to row below.

Step 7

Step 7

Use circular saw to cut 600 x 75mm blocks out of sleepers. Place in corners, then predrill and screw through blocks into sleepers on both sides. Make screws on a slight angle so they don’t poke out the other side.

Step 8

Use utility knife to cut sheets of Corflute to fit between corner blocks on each side of bed. Fill beds with quality garden mix.

Step 9

Step 9

Cut lengths of sleepers for capping on sides of beds. Sit on top then predrill and screw down through capping into sides. Also join capping pieces together by screwing on an angle across joins at corners. Plant beds.

How to make a below-ground compost bucket

If a huge compost bin doesn’t appeal, neatly bury little ones in those areas that need help with a bit of revitalising organic matter.

Gather your supplies

Any sized plastic bucket with a lid

Compost ingredients such as garden debris, shredded newspaper, fruit and vegie scraps

You'll also need

Gloves

Drill

9mm drill bit

All-purpose utility handsaw

Shovel

Here's how

Step 1

Step 1

Drill holes in side of bucket for aeration and to create easy access for the soil micro-organisms and earthworms that will help break down your scraps into compost.

Step 2

Step 2

Drill holes in rim of bucket base.

Step 3

Step 3

Cut out bucket base with handsaw, starting at a drilled hole.

Step 4

Step 4

Dig hole in garden bed the same depth and width as the bucket.





Step 5

Step 5

Put bucket in hole, fill with garden debris, food scraps and shredded paper and pop on lid. It should be broken down enough to remove bucket in about six months.

Gardener's tip

By drilling holes in the side of the bucket before drilling and cutting the base, you retain its structural integrity and it won’t collapse on you as you drill.

