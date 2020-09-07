WATCH: Spotlight partners with World Vision and Wrap with Love for a global campaign

Love to knit and crochet? Here's a worthy cause you can get behind and all you have to do is knit or crochet a square!

Spotlight has partnered with World Vision and Sydney-based Wrap with Love to encourage Aussies to knit small squares that will be made into larger blankets and distributed to those in need.

The trio set up the global campaign One Square at a Time to provide the warmth and shelter of hand-knitted blankets, a small luxury so many people go without on a daily basis.

To join in, download the knitting and crocheting instructions and whip up a 25cm x 25cm square, then drop it off at any Spotlight store. If you're in Victoria, you can mail it in.

Then the magic really happens! A team of volunteers will knit your square together with others and create an army of blankets to distribute globally.

Considering the year we've had, we can't think of a better way to spend our time.