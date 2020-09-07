Spotlight CEO Quentin Gracanin says: “By knitting just one square at a time, Australians can get behind the incredible work of World Vision and Wrap with Love and make a world of difference to children, families and communities in need of warmth and love.”
The campaign has its own dedicated Facebook group where people are encouraged to come together and share their squares and knitting tips.
For those in Victoria, you can mail your blankets to Wrap with Love at Unit 4, 4 Huntley Street Alexandria, NSW 2015.
