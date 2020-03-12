Spotlight

Spotlight

“The home is the place to express individuality and becomes the ultimate place to entertain family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere. Hand crafted ceramics and shaggy textile treatments blend with contemporary versions of retro floral and groovy stripes for the ultimate in modern cool. Decorative accessories and easy-going wall art create a casual yet coordinated look,” says Spotlight Design and Innovation Manager, Chantel Phillips-Hill.

Spotlight

Spotlight

“The richly coloured and boldly patterned palette is unmistakably ‘70s-inspired with today’s key influences offering rich orange-reds clashing happily with lilac and amber tones.”

Spotlight

Spotlight

The range is available exclusively from Spotlight in store and online from today, and marks the launch of Spotlight’s new-look catalogue and advertising campaign.

It looks like the 47 year-old Australian retailer has a whole new look and feel for 2020.

Spotlight

Spotlight

You might also like:

Adairs has released a dreamy designer collection of bedding and homewares for kids