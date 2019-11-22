Break out the tools and bring a whole new look to your home this Christmas by creating a tree that’s way more style than substance. It looks complicated, but setting out the spiral is actually the easiest part. A bit of jigsawing, painting and setting up later, then it’s time to decorate your bespoke tree with all of your best baubles.
Put a twist on your Christmas this year by making a spiral tree.
Photography Chris L Jones
When there’s not much tree to speak of, your ornaments will steal the show. And when the festive season is over, storing your tree couldn’t be easier. It folds up flat so you can stash it under the bed. Perfect for apartment dwellers!
Adam DovileYou still can’t wipe the smile from the affable chippie who won season 2 of House Rules with his wife Lisa in 2014. Mortgage-free and joining the Better Homes and Gardens team a year later as their resident builder, it’s fair to say that Adam’s grin isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.