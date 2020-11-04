However, it can be tricky to identify whether a spider is harmless or venomous just by looking at them, and in the case of venomous spider bites, you’ll need to catch the know the type to get an anti-venom.

Fortunately, some bright little minds have developed an app for that, and it is called Spidentify.

Spidentify is Australia’s most comprehensive spider identification assistant for mobile devices. It can be used by parents, gardeners, travellers or bug enthusiasts and offers users clear photographs and detailed expert information about each species – there are more than 250 spiders listed on the database.

The step-by-step identification tool will guide you through the process of identifying an unknown spider, providing you with a list of species that best match your description. Detailed information is available on each spider, including an instantly accessible bite danger rating.

Spidentify app

Spidentify can be downloaded via the Apple app store for iOS or on Google Play for Android users for $4.49. And it’s money well spent for those who live in spider-frequented areas.

