1. Mix and Match

Mixing and matching different styles of furniture together is something you may have seen in ‘shabby-chic’ interiors or French interiors. When done well, it can look effortlessly stylish while maintaining an eclectic or bohemian feel. If you’re planning to try this trend, look for furniture that complements each other. For example, look for a sofa that is similar in shape and size to your existing chairs, but perhaps in a different colour or fabric. Similarly, you could choose a sofa in the same style as your existing furniture – such as mid-century modern or retro – but go for a whole new colour and shape. The idea is to make sure that new and different piece feels at home in your scheme.

2. Simple style

Simple shapes, clean lines, classic materials and minimal frills are always in style, and work in almost any interior. The great thing about sofas with a minimal design is that you can experiment with colour, such as pink, teal or blue upholstery, and the simple and minimal nature of the design will ensure your sofa doesn’t feel ‘too much’ for your space.

3. Natural materials

Bring the outdoors in by using timber, leather, cotton, wool and linen in your interiors. Natural materials are a classic interior theme and look good no matter the style, the season or current trends. Look for sofas that have contemporary timber frames and upholstery in funky colours for a piece that stands out from the crowd.

4. Smart sofas

Make your sofa work harder and smarter by purchasing a piece of furniture that has built in USB ports and charging facilities. It’s practical, convenient and means you can spend less time hunting for your missing charger, and more time relaxing on the couch.

5. Comfort

After a long, hard day at work, many of us make a beeline straight to the sofa once we get home. It’s important to be able to relax in comfort on your new piece of furniture, and recliners provide that service flawlessly. Many companies are now making stylish recliners that are not only comfy, but are pretty at well. Look for simple and sleek designs.

You might also like:

5 of the most disgusting things found in Australian sofas