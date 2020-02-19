According to online reports from The Grocery Geek, a website dedicated to reporting on all new food releases in Australian supermarkets, Smiths have released a cheese-flavoured mashup of chips. Called ‘Mash Ups’, the small blue packets contain not one, not two, but three different types of cheesy chips: Doritos, Twisties and Cheetos.

The Grocery Geek reports that the Cheese Mash Ups are available in a 150g bag from Coles, IGA and other independent supermarkets. However, the Mash Ups haven’t yet made an official appearance on any supermarket websites, or the Smiths official website, so the existence of this product is yet to be officially confirmed. Other reports suggest the Cheese Mash Ups are being sold for around $2.99 per bag.

However, being that these chippies are a favourite among snack-enthusiasts everywhere, it’s a safe bet that Cheese Mash Ups will fly off shelves just as quickly as Cadbury’s Caramilk choccies, so get in quick if you want to sample this innovative creation.

