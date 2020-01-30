Add organisers to your drawers so scarves, ties and other small accessories can be rolled up and popped into each slot accordingly. It’ll reduce mess and tangles.

Ties can also be hung up.

Buy yourself a belt hanger for your wardrobe, so belts can be hung by the buckle, and be hidden away in existing storage areas.

Belts can also be popped into drawer organisers

There are all sorts of dedicated shoe storage options available, just pick an option that suits your taste, budget and shoe collection.

Why not try a DIY project for storing all your scarves, such as this door-hanging rack with pegs?

Got money to burn? Why not set up an organisation system that does it all?

Feeling particularly proud of your hat collection? Why not put it on display as a form of storage. Caps can also be hung on a clip hanger.

