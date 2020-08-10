From Tuesday, August 25 you can take a trip down memory lane with fun flavours such as fairy bread, hubba bubba, and nerd-flavoured margaritas.

Dubbed ‘Ritapalooza’ the three-week festivities are being thrown by Rockpool's El Camino Cantina, an authentic Tex-Mex restaurant at The Rocks. The socially distanced celebrations will have live music, cheap snacks and prizes to be won.

El Camino Cantina

Sip on all the colours of the rainbow with 15 additional inventive flavours, such as these hybrid creations: mojito-margarita; and coconut, raspberry and sour apple margarita. Or stick with their signature margarita mango, strawberry and tropical for a good time.

El Camino Cantina

Don't want to commit to just one flavour? For just $10, you can enjoy the blind tastings which will be held at 6pm each night. Sample six flavours and try and guess them all correctly to win a voucher for a three-course meal and bottomless margaritas.

Inside El Camino Cantina. El Camino Cantina

If you’re feeling adventurous, then grab the Metre Rita which lets you sample 50ml of all 15 variations. There’s plenty of food to go around too. If you’re into tacos head in for $7 Taco Tuesday. Wednesdays are all about extra-hot wings and Thursdays are for fajitas!