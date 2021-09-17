Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

Additionally, cotton will soak up the lotions and oils you've put on your skin, whereas silk is non-absorbant. “Silk is a non-absorbent fabric so it won’t deplete your moisture levels or absorb your precious serums and night creams,” says Grant.

Your skin isn’t the only part of your body that will reap the benefits of a silk pillowcase.

In an article published on Marie Claire, Beauty editor Anna McClelland said her hair was less oily after sleeping on a silk pillowcase. "I’m washing it every three days instead of two, and I haven’t changed anything else about my routine,” she writes.

“Add to that the fact that I no longer wake up with crevices deeper than the Grand Canyon on my face and how much softer the silk pillowcases feel to sleep on than cotton (so harsh! So puritanical!) and I’m sold."

“This, dear readers, is beauty sleep.”

Here are some of our favourite silk pillowslips for you to rest your head on.

1. Silk pillow slip in pink, $59.95, Chloe & Lola

2. Silk pillowcase, $55.95, Morgan & Finch

3. Lanham silk pillowcase, $90.99, Sheridan

4. Queen silk pillowcase in navy, $95, Shhh Silk

5. 22 momme terse envelope silk pillowcase, $55, Lilysilk

