After 35 years of feasting on buffet-style meals, Sizzler is serving its last plate on November 15.

After the long line of Sizzler restaurant closures, the brand's owner, Collins Foods, made the announcement on Facebook today.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that after 35 years it is time to say goodbye. The difficult decision has been made to close all remaining Sizzler Australia restaurants this November," they wrote.

"We are so very grateful to our dedicated staff and we want to thank each and every one of our customers for supporting us and creating and sharing memories at Sizzler over the past 35 years."

Sizzlers have been an Aussie icon for generations, from the ice-cream bar where we indulged in more flavours and toppings than we could handle, to the iconic cheese toast which people have been trying to replicate since the '90s.

Over 7 thousand people have taken to the comments to share their sadness.

"So many lovely family get together enjoyed at our Perth Sizzler. Thank you," one woman wrote.

"This is so sad, the end of an era! My daughter will never know they joy of a sizzler birthday again," wrote another.

With over a month until D-Day, there's still a small window for one final hurrah so get in quick before it's gone for good.

"We hope to see you all for one last slice of Cheese Toast," they signed off. Sizzler you will be missed!