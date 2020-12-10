Silk bedding is a popular choice for regulating body temperature. Because it's a natural fibre made from the cocoons of silk worms, it has optimum breathability while hugging the skin for warmth, unlike cotton sheets which crinkle and create air pockets.



High-quality silk sheets are expensive due the amount of material needed to manufacture them; according to Peta as many as 6600 silkworms are required to produce just 1kg of silk! That said, the super-soft luxe feel and quality sleep you'll get makes them well worth the investment. And there are plenty of benefits to sleeping on silk too.

The health benefits

Silk is a hypo-allergenic product and great for fighting acne as bacteria cannot grow on silk. Sufferers of asthma and other allergies may also experience reduced symptoms due to silk’s hypoallergenic qualities.

The beauty benefits

The key benefits are preventing split ends in hair as silk doesn’t pull at the roots of the hair whilst sleeping, they're also amazing for prolonging the life of your blow-dry. Silk is hydrating as it doesn’t draw moisture away from the skin like cotton does and sleeping on silk prevents sleep creases - those nasty lines you wake up with after a night on your cotton pillow.

The long-term benefits

Silk is long lasting and incredibly durable; however it doesn’t like any nasty chemicals or harsh washing powder. Silk is suitable for families with children, in particular our products are made using high grade 6A quality silk, which means it’s washing machine friendly.

What you should look for if you’re shopping for silk products

Look for those labelled momme, the higher the momme the better the quality of the silk, and the longevity of the product. Momme is used to measure density of silk fabrics and provide an understanding of the quality. The average weight for silk ranges from 12 momme to 25, 25 being the highest quality. As most of the world’s silk originates from China, don’t be alarmed if you see the world’s largest brands sourcing high-quality silk from Asia, this is where silk has grown for thousands of years.

Ready to shop? Below, we've rounded up some of the most popular brands of silk bedding on the market right now.