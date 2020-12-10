1. Heritage Silk Pillowcase, $79.95, Myer
A silk pillowcase is a good way to foray into the world of silk sheets without your bank account having to fully commit. Silk pillowcases are fabulous as they reduce hair static, limit creasing on your face and are just a treat for your skin. Still out of your price range? Try sateen which is a synthetic material but has similar properties to silk.
2. Lanham Silk Pillowcase, $77.99, Sheridan
One word: delicious. Available in six colours (including white, silver, black, pink and grey) this silk pillowcase is made from 100% Mulberry silk and is machine washable on a delicate setting. It also comes with a matching eye mask (for $59.99) which is what sweet dreams are made of. The pillowcase is also available at Myer.
3. Home Republic Pure Silk Silver Sheet Set, from $999.99, Adairs
Uber-luxe and fit for a queen, this silk set comes at a royal price but is worth it. Made from 100% Mulberry silk, it's machine washable at 40ºC and you can even put a cool iron over it meaning it will stay looking like new. Each set contains one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
4. Silk Pillowcase, $71.20, Ecosa
Made from 100% Mulberry, the highest quality silk available worldwide, and with a fabric weight of 25 momme, this pillowcase is durable but breathable. Wake up with the smoothest skin possible thanks to the silk's hydrating properties, and if you suffer with asthma or allergies the hypoallergenic nature of silk with ensure you can rest (and breathe!) easy. Free shipping is just the icing on the cake.
5. 25 Momme Seamless Luxury Sheet Sets, from $768, Lilysilk
This 25 momme luxury silk sheet set is made from 100% Grade A Mulberry silk. Soft, smooth and light, these sheets gently drape over your body so you'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. Available in six colours - from heavenly to moody - and with the ability to mix and match items to create your dream sheet set.
You might also like:
8 of the best sheet sets on the market right now
How often you should wash your best sheets