This clever design makes the most of every nook and cranny, with the gorgeous claw-footed freestanding bath tucked away behind the vanity. The addition of the Art Deco pendant over the space pulls the vintage theme together perfectly!

2. Consider your materials

When dealing with a small space, material choice and aspect is key! This shower bath combo makes the most of natural light, with the glossy wall tiles bouncing it around the space. The use of white hardware makes for a subtle look, where the showerhead and mixers almost blend in with their surrounds.

3. Keep things simple

By utilising a simple, monochromatic palette and a classic, understated tile, this design creates the illusion of space – despite having a lack of it. White is always a safe choice when it comes to highlighting space – offset it with brushed gold or matte black hardware for a bit of added interest if your heart desires!

4. Create some drama

If you do have the room, making a dramatic statement with a freestanding bath and gorgeous draped shower curtain will definitely boost your bathtime game. Having your shower head plumbed directly into the ceiling will add an extra level of luxury too.

5. Custom-build

Still not statement enough? This in-built tiled number is sure to make you swoon. This trio of tiles comes together flawlessly to create just the right amount of drama whilst still maintaining a rustic feel. Pure perfection!

6. Create calm and space

If soft, gentle and calm tones are your style, this water-look wonderland will be right up your alley. The decision to use a freestanding sink saves the bathroom from feeling boxed off, while natural light pours in through the window, bouncing off the glossy subway tiles.

