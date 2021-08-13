Everyone, yes everyone, has a part of their garden that they're a little embarrassed by, and just trying to create something seems so overwhelming, you often fail before you've even turned the first spade. So tonight, Charlie shows you how to take those inspirational garden pics and turn your garden from drab to fab. And the truth is that achieving a show garden on a backyard budget is way easier than you think.

