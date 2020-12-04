1. Craft gin, $75 each, Australian Distillery Company

Emerging gin brand Australian Distillery Company has captured the essence of Australia in a luxe range of craft gins. Gift your loved one the spirit of their city for Christmas.

After a sustainable gift that lives beyond Christmas? For that person who has everything, a succulent wreath can be re-potted after the festive season and enjoyed year-round.

3. Kooka fern blue cotton tea-towel, $22, Bonnie and Neil

Designed and hand-screen printed at their studio in Melbourne, Bonnie and Neil's tea-towels are made using a combination of traditional and bespoke techniques.

4. Everyday 2-piece mug set $45, Angus and Celeste

Delicate botanically-inspired artwork adorns Angus and Celeste's range of 'everyday mugs', which are beautifully gift-boxed in a set of two.

5. Merry mani set, $70, Kester Black

Ditch the big beauty brands this Christmas and throw your support behind this Melbourne-based business. The Merry mani gift set includes a set of three playful festive nail colours to add a touch of glam to the holiday season.

6. Little house incense holder, $50, Susan Simoni

These hand-crafted stoneware incense holders by Tasmanian maker Susan Simoni are finished with a snowy white glaze and can also be used as trinket dishes.

Give the gift of sustainability this Christmas with a set of reusable glass soap bottles and non-toxic soap tablets from Single Use Ain't Sexy. “Every time someone purchases just one of our Single Use Ain’t Sexy reusable glass soap bottles, they can save up to 25 single-use plastic bottles from Aussie landfill every year,” founder Josh Howard says.

8. In This Together Scarf by Ellen Porteus, $95.20, Bravery Co

10 per cent of all profits from the sale of Bravery Co's luxurious silk modal blend scarves are donated to Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation.

9. Flora double drop earrings, $65, Each to Own.

These sparkly acrylic earrings by Murwillumbah jewellery designer Kirsten Devitt is laser-cut by hand and will be sure to turn heads for the festive season and beyond.

This limited edition Christmas chocolate is handmade in Melbourne and features a spicy gingerbread crumb enrobed in caramelised white chocolate.

11. Soft long platter, $60, Louise M Studio

Give the gift of handmade with these delicately-tinted porcelain platters by Marrickville designer-maker Louise Martiensen.

This dry style sparkling wine by South Australian winemaker Bec Hardy is from the classic varieties of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and is perfect for celebrating the festive season.

