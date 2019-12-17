Recent research indicates that Australians spend an average of 9.4 hours a day in front of screens – including phones – and without the proper posture and use, this can cause health problems, which in this case is carpal tunnel syndrome in the wrist.

Dr Ryan Harvey, House Call Doctor Clinical Director, told 10Daily that there has been an increase in carpal tunnel syndrome with the spread of mobile phone use. In fact, the doctor even said that research indicates using your phone for five hours or more per day is associated with higher rates of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Carpal tunnel syndrome includes symptoms such as numbness, pain and loss of function of some fingers, and in some cases corrective surgery is required. The best way to avoid carpal tunnel is by taking breaks from using your hands regularly, alternating hands for tasks where possible, and try to maintain correct posture.

And, of course, maybe take less selfies.

