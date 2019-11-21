With gold foil details and hand-drawn illustrations, this gift set includes a ballpoint pen. Even better, K-Kikki will be giving a percentage of the profit from the sale to Dr Tererai Trent's Awakened Women LLC.

2. Conscious Step Socks That Protect Elephants, $22.95, David Jones

Socks are a perfectly acceptable Kris Kringle gift if each delightfully patterned pair help to protect elephants through Conservation International. Available in both men's and women's sizes.

3. Too Faced Pretty Little Present, $24, Mecca

Perfect for the office beauty fan, this Kris Kringle features a travel-sized cult Better Than Sex mascara and Rich & Dazzling hi-shine sparkle lip gloss, all packaged up in an adorable gingerbread house ornament.

4. EMF Trek Outdoor power bank, $19, JB HiFi

A pocket-size convenience for tech heads and avid phone users alike - or that guy in accounts you don't really know. Includes a LED torch.

5. Freixenet Sparkling Rose, $22.99, Dan Murphys

Light, effervescent and perfect for the party season. The glittering bottle adds an extra festive touch.

6. Joco reusable coffee cup, $23.95, Banish

What's not to love about a handy keep cup in a sleek design? Each plastic-free cup is hand-blown in Melbourne and they're both microwave and dishwasher safe.

7. Boy Swallows Universe, $14.95, Booktopia

With a clutch of literary awards including Book of the Year award, you can't go too far wrong with this best-selling novel.

8. Diamond ice moulds, set of 2, Williams Sonoma

These genius silicone ice moulds create diamond-shaped ice cubes to add a touch of sparkle to festive drinks.

9. Areaware Snake Blocks, $19.95, The MCA Store

A playful puzzle, sculpture and toy in one – the perfect desktop companion.

10. Cider Picks gift set, $26, BWS

Nail the office Kris Kringle with this selection of six ciders, perfect for the cider enthusiast.

11. Nars Disco Baby Mini Velvet matte lip pencil set, $23, Mecca

Beauty addicts will love this cult-favourite lip pencil and sharpener set that’s just the thing for the party season.

Give your Kris Kringle a personalised touch with a handsome monogrammed glass.

