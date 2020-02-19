The only catch? The page is in Swedish, but that’s easily solved by hitting the ‘translate’ button in Google Chrome.

The ‘secret page’ is actually Livet Hemma, which loosely translates to “life at home” and it’s Ikea’s in-house blog. From styling ideas to seasonal stories, we can’t get enough of the hacks section.

Here, we’ve rounded up our three favourite hacks.

1. Outdoor home cinema

Ikea

Here, a white sheet is thrown over a Rigga clothes rack to create a genius home theatre.

2. Rattan room divider

Ikea

A folding wall is created using three Ivar side units and a few metres of rattan.

3. Headboard makeover

Ikea

This hack uses a Delatig headboard and a few lengths of Aina fabric to give a bed a whole new look.

You can find more of Ikea's own hacks here.

