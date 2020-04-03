Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to create your secret garden

Every secret garden needs an entrance! It’s made using a simple timber frame clad with recycled timber, so it looks ancient as soon as it’s finished. This simple wall is the perfect way to move through to another world.

Invite your children to hop, step and jump over the flower bed on raised tree-stump steps, saving the pansies to bring bold colours all winter long.

A colourful cage isn’t just for the birds. It’s easy to turn a basic birdcage into a plant display that’s a little different. There are no rules when it comes to garden art, just put together anything that looks good and you’re onto a winner. Add a coat of metallic spray paint for a bit of sparkle.

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to create your secret garden

For more DIY and gardening ideas, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!