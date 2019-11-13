New research published in Brain Sciences Magazine reveals that our sense of smell is most closely linked to the emotion-processing areas of the brain.

According to one Australian real estate agent, getting the right scent is becoming an increasingly important tool at open-house inspections.

Adam Rigby, the founder and CEO of Upside, said: “We want potential buyers to feel relaxed as they walk around your home. The right fragrance can evoke really positive memories and improve mood which is vital when it comes to making that sale. But, there’s a real art to this.”

Getty

“It’s about being subtle. Long gone are the days of baking bread or putting on a pot of coffee. Buyers can see through that.”

“In the US, the largest real estate agent has just launched its own signature fragrance for their clients. And in the UK we’re seeing personalised scents being created for high end house sales by some of the very best perfumiers. So, we are fully expecting to see a much bigger focus on the use of scent in the Australian housing market in the next six- to 12-months.”

The three most popular style homes in Australia are coastal, city or country homes. Here are the Upside’s tips for creating a subtle lift in your home:

Getty

Coastal homes

It’s all about creating an invigorating environment. Think rosemary, lemon verbena, bergamot or peppermint which has been proven to improve memory, and critically help your buyers remember more details of your home.

City homes

For inner-city it’s all about creating warmth and maturity. Think cedarwood, or aged vetiver which have sharp and earthy tones. Don’t be afraid to use different scents in different rooms, to create a change in mood. How about creating a newly laundered smell in your bedroom.

Country homes

As the temperatures begin to rise, it’s all about creating the sense of a retreat. Diffusers can be very strong, especially if they are left in small rooms or bathrooms but if you have an airy space – a hallway would be perfect.

Adam says having a clean home is essential but he warns that strong household cleaners can have a strong and off-putting smell.

“Make sure to do the main cleaning around 24 hours before any inspection, and just do a last minute tidy up before people arrive,” he says.

He also advises sellers to not overdo the fragrance. “You want to welcome people to your home, not overpower them. If you are using a scented candle or oil burner turn it off a good 30 mins before the inspection starts. Don’t forget to crack open some windows.”