Scalex is a heavy-duty home descaler by Hillmark that removes calcium, lime and rust. It can also be used to descale home appliances, clean white or pale-coloured tiles or grout, and apparently your toilet too.

The mum revealed her discovery in the Facebook group Mums Who Clean, and said she was having issues removing stains from the bottom of the toilet caused by mineral deposits in the water over time.

All you have to do is pour Scalex into the toilet bowl, leave overnight, give a quick clean with toilet brush and then flush. You're left with a sparkling white toilet, with no effort at all! You can see the results below.

According to the Mums Who Clean page, if at first you don’t succeed with Scalex, try again a few more times.

And it isn’t just this one group of mums who are impressed with the product. Product Review Australia has reviews from customers who have bought the product and tested it for themselves.

“I have had black and brown stains in my toilet for years and I have tried EVERY single product available to clean it, even home remedies didn't work. I was very skeptical as nothing else worked.”

“I dissolved Scalex in boiling hot water and waited for it to cool slightly as boiling water can crack porcelain. Emptied the water in the loo, added the dissolved Scalex, sprinkled a bit more and left overnight. Next morning I only slightly scrubbed and everything disappeared instantly! It looks brand new.”

So, if you have toilet-cleaning troubles at home, Scalex might just be the answer.

