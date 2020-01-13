Health and fitness expert and former Bachelor, Sam Wood, will arm BHG viewers with all the best information and advice for adopting a healthier lifestyle.

“For me, it’s about helping people move more and eat better with simple, practical and real advice that they can understand and implement into their lives,” says Sam. “I am genuinely so excited to be joining the team.”

Sam Wood Supplied

Also joining Better Homes and Gardens this year is respected garden expert, author and television presenter Melissa King.

“I will be tackling lots of fun and inspirational gardening projects - everything from edible garden projects to indoor plant styling – and I also want to encourage kids to get off the couch and into the garden with some great kid-friendly gardening ideas,” says Melissa. “For a gardening presenter, this is the pinnacle and I’m beyond excited to be working alongside people I have admired for years.”

Melissa King Supplied

James Tobin (as seen on Weekend Sunrise) will sort through the gigabytes of information out there to present the latest in Tech and Motoring.

“I’ll be playing with all the big kid toys and reporting back on how they can improve our lives at home and on the road,” says James. “I’ve known the BHG team for some time and to get to work with them is a real ‘pinch me’ moment.”

James Tobin Supplied

Sam, Melissa and James join hosts Johanna Griggs, Adam Dovile (DIY), Dr Harry Cooper (Vet), Graham Ross (Gardening), Tara Dennis (Decorating & Design), 'Fast Ed' Halmagyi (Chef), Karen Martini (Chef) and Pete Colquhoun (Architect) in the new season of Better Homes and Gardens - Friday, February 7 at 7.00pm on Seven.

An exciting new addition to the gardening team of Graham and Melissa will be announced soon.

