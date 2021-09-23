Meow-thfuls of goodness
Serves: 3
(Gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, nut free, soy free, freezable)
- 1 cup cooked, boneless salmon
- 1 boiled egg
- 1 tbsp. steamed broccoli
- 1 tbsp. fish oil
Method
- Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Roll into three equal serves.
- Freeze or refrigerate until ready to serve.
PET COOKBOOK is available in stores and online now.
You might also like
15 of the best small breeds of dogs
The 10 best cat breeds for allergy sufferers