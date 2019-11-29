The safest destinations for travel 2020 have been announced
Plus, the most dangerous countries to visit right now.
Deciding to go on an international holiday is one of the most wonderful privileges one can experience. However, it pays to educate yourself about the current goings-on of the world.
The latest study of the world’s safest and most dangerous destinations has been completed by International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security services company.
The organisation has published a new interactive map that highlights the current safest and most dangerous locations, which were identified by analysing the risk of political violence, social unrest, violent and petty crime, robustness of transport infrastructure, the state of industrial relations, security and emergency services and the country’s susceptibility to natural disasters.
Libya, Afghanistan, Somalia and parts of Ukraine have been declared among the most dangerous parts of the world to visit next year, while the safest destinations were Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, as well as Switzerland, Slovenia and Greenland.
