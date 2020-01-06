After evaluating a number of safety factors, such as audits from governing aviation and industry bodies, government audits, crash and serious incident reports, profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives and fleet age, online flight information resource, Airline Ratings, was able to identify the world's safest airlines to fly with in 2020.

Australian airline Qantas took out top place for the safest airline in the world, followed closely by Air New Zealand in second place. According to AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, these airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft. Sadly, not one Australian low-cost carrier made the top 10 safest budget airlines list.