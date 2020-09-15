WATCH: 5 Cooking Utensils You Should Never Put in Your Dishwasher

If you think a quick pre-rinse of your dishes is essential before loading the dishwasher, think again.

ABC journalist Grace Jennings-Edquist consulted dishwasher experts to get to the bottom of the pre-rinse debate.

According to Ashely Iredale, a whitegoods expert for Choice, "You may actually get worse results with your cleaning if you pre-rinse things than if you don't."

He reveals that pre-rinsing can trick your dishwasher into thinking it doesn’t need a heavy wash.

Instead of a pre-rinse, Iredale suggests you throw in a good washing detergent (tablets are best) and let it do the work for you.

While a good detergent ought to do it, he also stresses the importance of scraping any solid food off the plate before you stack it in the dishwasher.

By not scraping off solids you run the risk of clogging your expensive dishwasher and then it won’t matter if you pre-rinse or not.

Just to veer on the safe side, cleaning the filters once a month is also a great way to prevent this.