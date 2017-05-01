Before: The surface of the table is dull, marked and scratched Chris Jones

COFFEE TABLE UPDATE

Gather your supplies

Coffee table of mid‑century design (here, made by Parker Furniture)

400-grit sandpaper

00 fine-grade steel wool

Danish oil (try Feast Watson Scandinavian Oil)

You’ll also need

Drop sheet; clean dry cloths (2); screwdriver; cork sanding block; flat stirrer

Here’s how

STEP 1 Lay out drop sheet in your work area. Place table upside-down on drop sheet. Using screwdriver, unscrew tabletop from leg frame. Place screws (and any extra fittings) in a safe spot for later.

Chris Jones

If your piece is coated

in a layer of grime, you may

wish to rub over the piece with

fine steel wool drenched with

methylated spirits. When you’re

done, immediately wipe away

excess metho with a clean dry

cloth. Let dry before continuing.

STEP 2 Fold and tear a strip of sandpaper to suit width of sanding block. Wrap paper around block.

Chris Jones

STEP 3 Lightly rub over surfaces of tabletop with sandpaper using long even strokes. Make sure you rub in direction of grain (never rub across grain) and take care not to dig into the veneer. Brush away dust.

Chris Jones

STEP 4 Using steel wool, rub over leg frame of table. Again, rub in direction of grain. Brush away dust.

Chris Jones

STEP 5 Reattach tabletop to leg frame, using screws (and any extra fittings) reserved in Step 1.

Chris Jones

STEP 6 Stir oil with flat stirrer. To apply oil to timber, dampen a fresh piece of steel wool with oil and work it into underside of tabletop and leg frame. Rub oil in direction of grain. Turn table over and apply oil to tabletop.

Chris Jones

STEP 7 Allow oil to penetrate timber for 30 minutes. When surface gets tacky, remove excess oil with clean dry cloth.

Chris Jones

STEP 8 After 8 hours, apply a second coat of oil. For a satin lustre and durable protection, apply 3 or 4 coats. Additional coats will increase the sheen.

After: The timeless lines of a Parker furniture coffee table – beautifully restored by you – are at home with contemporary furnishings and artwork Chris Jones