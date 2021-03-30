Before

Gather your supplies

225 x 110mm x 50mm recycled brick pavers

300 x 300 x 40mm pavers

Road base

Road base

Fine washed sand

Mortar mix

Brick saw (hired)

Measuring tape

Set-out paint

Plate compactor (hired)

Rake

Straightedge

Spirit level

Rubber mallet

Small trowel

Broom

After

Here's how

Step 1

Remove existing pavers, if necessary, and level site, ensuring ground properly prepared for laying pavers. Use shovel to remove turf (if there are no existing pavers) and excavate soil to depth of 150mm. Level.

Use tape measure and set-out paint to mark area. Using rake, spread road base to depth of 80mm. Use compactor to compact down to 70mm.

Step 2

Using rake, spread 30mm of paving sand over site. Before screeding, use paver to establish correct height level against bordering surface. Set up a stringline, if needed, to help keep borders straight.

Step 3

Use straightedge to screed sand down to correct level. Check periodically with spirit level.

Step 4

Beginning in 1 corner, lay header course of brick pavers, leaving 2-3mm gap between each brick.

Use spirit level to ensure they are straight, then tap into position using rubber mallet. Continue laying border pavers along 1 side.

Step 5

Lay larger square pavers, The pattern used here, stackbond, required cutting pavers to fit in certain areas (we hired a brick saw for this purpose).



Step 6

Lay border pavers along other side. Prepare mortar mix and haunch sides using trowel, spreading mix at a 45° angle from edge of paver outwards. Sweep fine sand over surface to fill gaps between pavers.