A hole in your favourite t-shirt doesn’t have to ruin your day, not when you can easily fix it.

Armed with either an iron or a starter sewing kit, you can easily repair small holes and make all your wardrobe staples as good as new.

Before you learn how to stitch up a tiny hole before it grows any bigger, it can be handy to know what causes tears in T-shirts.

Two commonly accepted beliefs name the seat belt and the kitchen bench top as the culprits. Friction from your shirt rubbing against these two surfaces can lead to a quicker decline in quality.

To avoid this, simply pop an apron on in the kitchen and tuck your T-shirt in when you hop in the car.