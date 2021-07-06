Here's how
Technique one - No sew option
Step 1 Lay parchment paper on ironing board.
Step 2 Turn T-shirt inside out and put on top of parchment paper on ironing board.
Step 3 Use fingers to bring edges together. The smaller the better.
Step 4 Cut a small piece of fusible bonding web and position over hole.
Step 5 Position a slightly bigger piece of lightweight cut-away sewing stabiliser on top.
Step 6 Place a pressed cloth on top and dampen with a spray bottle.
Step 7 Heat iron on wool setting and once ready, press down on top. Leave for 10 seconds.
Step 8 Flip shirt to right side and repeat steps above.
Technique two - Sew
Step 1 Turn T-shirt inside out.
Step 2 Using a matching colour, grab a few strands at the end of the hole and thread needle through.
Step 3 Grab a few strands on opposite side of hole and gently bring them together.
Step 4 Repeat this process by threading needle from side to side until complete.
Step 5 This technique will create a slight ridge, so gently massage to help flatten.