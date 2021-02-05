Project: How to build an industrial-style green wall

Before: An lacklustre, underused space

After: This DIY wall garden lets you just pop your plants into the boxes Simon Griffiths

Build your own modern masterpiece! This hanging garden features rows of boxes and calls out for an eclectic range of plants.

Gather your supplies

2400 x 1200 x 18mm marine plywood (2)

Black exterior paint

Variety of succulents in small pots

Components

Split battens 60 x 1800mm (12)

Backing board 1800 x 1200mm (1)

Box sides and ends to suit pot sizes

You'll also need

Painting equipment; circular saw; PVA glue; 30 and 50mm galvanised screws; drill; 8mm masonry drill bit; blue wall plugs; 75mm galvanised batten screws

For you to note

Prepaint marine plywood components with black exterior paint.

Buy plants and then customise the dimensions of your boxes to suit the sizes of your pots.

Here’s how

Step 1

When cutting split batten components from plywood sheets, cut one long edge of each batten with your circular saw set on a 45° angle.

Step 2

Step 2 Simon Griffiths

Glue and screw 2 split battens to the rear of the backing board with 30mm screws. Make the angled cut the bottom edge of the batten and position it facing the board. Place a batten at the top of the board and the second batten towards the bottom.

Step 3

Step 3 Simon Griffiths

Set out the wall for 2 more split battens that will sit below, but interlock with, the ones on the board. Consider the height of your board when setting the wall battens out. Drill holes in the wall using an 8mm masonry drill bit, insert blue wall plugs, then screw battens to walls using 75mm batten screws. Make the angled cut the top edge of the batten, facing the wall.

Step 4

Step 4 Simon Griffiths

Glue and screw 4 split battens to face of backing board to support the 4 rows of plant boxes. Make the angled cuts the top edge of the batten and position them facing the board. Place the topmost batten so another batten will fit between it and the top edge of the board. This will make the top row of plant boxes flush with the top of the board.

Step 5

Step 5 Simon Griffiths

After cutting box side and ends, use plywood offcuts to make small strips that will sit on the inside of the boxes and support the rims of your pots. Attach the strips to the inside faces of box sides and ends 10mm from the top edges.

Step 6

Step 6 Simon Griffiths

Assemble boxes by gluing sides and butting into ends. (The boxes don't have bases.) Predrill and screw together with 50mm screws. Cut up remaining split battens to suit width of each box and screw to the back. Make the angled cut the bottom edge of the batten and facing the box.

Step 7

Simon Griffiths

Touch up cut edges and screws using black exterior paint.

Step 8

Step 8 Simon Griffiths

Lift backing board and sit it on the wall so split battens on the back of the board interlock with those on the wall.

Step 9

Step 9 Simon Griffiths

Place boxes on backing board so split battens on boxes interlock with those on the board. Sit pots inside the boxes.

The final result: The boxes have internal supports for pots and are open at the base for drainage. Amazing! Simon Griffiths

Decorating the courtyard

Clean lines give the courtyard an edge in keep with its character Simon Griffiths

Complete the look with plants

Bamboo, sword plants and a dragon's blood tree all have hard, sharp leaves that complement the angles of the courtyard. Showcase them in concrete or metal tubs and planters.

Get the step-by-step instructions for how to make a timber bench in the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine, available now in selected newsagents and supermarkets – or buy online today!