When one Facebook user shared her frustration over the black mould around her bathtub, the members of the group Cleaning Tips & Tricks were quick to respond with suggestions.

“I've tried everything to get rid of the black around the bath!” said the original poster.

After receiving 130 sugggestions, she returned the next day to report her astounding results.

Zoey Brookes

“I used bleach soaked in cotton wool and left it for a few hours. So amazed that this actually worked!” she wrote.

Group members shared their surprise, with one woman posting, “Just ran into my bathroom at nearly midnight to try this!”

While the results look dramatic, bleach is still a harsh chemical and many others have found that it merely whitens the mould, and doesn't actually kill the spores.

If bleach isn’t for you, try soaking the cotton balls in a mould and mildew remover spray – which you can pick up from Bunnings or Woolworths – and leave overnight.

Or for a natural alternative the best option to get rid of mould spores is to combine tea tree or clove oil with water in a spray bottle. All you have to do is spray the area, leave for a few hours, spray again and wipe. You can sub oil out for vodka or vinegar if you prefer.

