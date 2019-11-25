What you’ll need:

Stanley or utility knife

Removable wallpaper

Wide scraper

Measuring tape

Spirit level

What to do:

STEP 1

Measure wallpaper to fit the space you need, trim edges but allow 100mm extra for each strip.

STEP 2

Clean wall with warm soapy water and allow to dry. Fill in any holes or cracks as these will be visible through the paper.

STEP 3

If you’re covering a big space and need multiple sheets of paper using a pencil and the spirit level to outline sections.

STEP 4

Start from 1 corner, peel back the self-adhesive layer and position at the top of the wall. Start at the top and use the wide scraper to smooth out any air bubbles.

Note: work vertically not horizontally as this may twist the paper. If you notice that the sheet has been placed in the wrong position remove the whole sheet and start again rather than trying to reposition.

STEP 5

Use a sharp scalpel to trim overhang and enjoy!

Here’s a list of the best wallpapers on the market.

1. Linear Gold Wallpaper

Graham & Brown, $100

Shop now

2. Midsummer Jacobean Wallpaper

Anthropologie, $148

Shop now

3. Camille Floral Removable Wallpaper

Urbanoutfitters, $49

Shop now

4. Ice Cream Scallops Removable Wallpaper

Red Panda Wall Stickers on Etsy, $44.95

Shop now

5. Florist’s Dream Wallpaper

Kids Coloray on Etsy, $52

Shop now

Don’t limit yourself to walls. Look at the makeover we gave this bookshelf.