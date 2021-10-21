Getty

How does it work?

Think of Releaseit like the eBay of rentals. To get access to the best range of rental items, you can either rent items from members of your community like your peers, neighbours, local businesses, or from existing rental companies.

If you rent from members of your community, the rental agreement will happen on the Releaseit platform (choose your dates, message the owner and pay). But if you click on a product and are redirected to another website, this means you're renting an item from one of Releasit's commercial partners. Thus, the lease will be organised through this rental company and follow their terms and conditions.

Are members of Releasit verified?

Releasit has partnered up with Stripe to verify all members before they can successfully list or rent an item. In order to verify your identity, Stripe will ask for a few personal details and request to see some ID (passport or driver’s licence).

How much money can i make?

Setting the price is entirely up to you and can always be modified even after listing. There is no listing fee, however, Releaseit takes a 20% commission fee from each rental transaction.

