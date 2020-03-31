What are the benefits of using makeup brushes over your hands?

“Aside from helping you be more hygienic, brushes help to blend and layer your makeup seamlessly. The bristles on a brush create many smaller touchpoints to help build even layers versus a finger that would only provide one uneven layer.”

Are makeup brushes hygienic?

“Yes! All synthetic brushes are, as long as they are washed properly, that is, spot clean daily and deep clean weekly!”

Will using brushes give your makeup a better finish?

“Yes—brushes help blend and layer your products. Not only will the finish be smoother, but it will last longer as well.”

What are the most basic brushes every person should have in their makeup bag?

“A foundation, shadow, and blush brush are a must-haves for any makeup look. We’ve curated our Everyday Essentials Set to be all the basics you need in your bag.”

How can you tell if it’s time to replace your brushes?

“If you’re getting streaks, the bristles look misshapen, or any key part of the brush is damaged, it is time to replace your brushes. Or if you’ve had it for a year, it’s always good to replace to ensure you’re getting that seamless application from your brush.”

You can shop Real Techniques new range online now.

