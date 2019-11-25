The science of sitting
In fact, researchers from Victoria University and University of Queensland in Australia analysed survey responses of 8,950 women. They found that those who sat more than seven hours a day had a 47% higher risk for current depressive symptoms than women who sat less than four hours per day. Women who did no physical activity had a 99% higher risk for developing depressive symptoms than those who met modest exercise guides, and those who sat for multiple hours and undertook no exercise were three times more likely to have depressive symptoms than women who sat less and exercised more.
But that isn’t all.
Sitting for too long makes you prone to…
- Chronic Disease: People who sit a lot tend to die earlier. Excessive sitting is associated with premature mortality from all causes, and the development of the “big three” killer diseases: heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
- Obesity and Weight Gain: Calorie burning, and fat metabolism practically shut down when you sit for too long, which can lead to conditions like metabolic syndrome and type II diabetes.
- Back Pain: Excessive sitting can lead to, or exacerbate, chronic back and neck pain. Our bodies aren’t meant to remain in any static position for hours at a time.
- Depression: Too little physical activity not only leads to current depressive symptoms, but also increases the likelihood of future symptoms.
- Low Energy and Productivity: Sitting may be the reason for your afternoon slump. Many standing desk users report an increase in energy, focus and productivity.