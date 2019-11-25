Sitting down may be a comfy way to spend your day at work, but new research has revealed that sitting down too much can have a serious impact on your health.

As any office worker will tell you, spending eight hours or more sitting in an uncomfortable chair every day isn’t good for your health. Not only does it discourage movement, but it can cause myriad aches and pains.

However, scientific research has also found that adults who spend too much time sitting down can put their health at serious risk.