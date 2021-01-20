With refreshing, sherbety sorbet flavours, this dessert looks a treat and is a light and lovely way to end a meal.

• Put 8 meringues on a lined oven tray.

• Top 4 meringues with a generous spoonful of softened mango sorbet and the remaining 4 with a generous spoonful of softened berry sorbet.

• Sandwich mango and berry meringues (so sorbet is inside meringues).

• Freeze for 15 minutes to firm.

• Top each meringue sandwich with peeled orange segments and serve drizzled with passionfruit pulp.

• Makes 4