For more deals, visit the airline’s website daily until December 12.
In the lead-up to Christmas, Qantas is offering cheap airfares for the first 12 days of December – starting at $99.
Each sale only lasts 24 hours before it is replaced by a new promotion – so get in quick.
So far, it has offered flights between Sydney and the Gold Coast for $99, and tickets to the UK starting from $1219.
