Step 1: Fill tray with seed-raising mix. Snip 15cm cuttings from top of plant and strip leaves from bottom.
Step 2: Dip cuttings into a rooting hormone then place dipped end into seed-raising mix. Press each cutting firmly into mix with your fingers.
Step 3: Dilute Plant Starter, following instructions, and apply to cuttings. Cover with lid and put in a warm spot with indirect sunlight. Fill a spray bottle with water and mist cuttings daily so soil doesn’t dry out.
Step 4: In 2-3 weeks, test for root growth by gently tugging on cuttings. Once roots have formed, relocate into individual pots or into ground. Pinch off top of cuttings to encourage branching.
