Now in its 12th year, the Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-based awards program with 29 winners across a variety of categories.
This year, shoppers have voted for healthier, plant-based products, with 8 out of 29 winners sitting amongst the ‘vegetarian/vegan’ and ‘health food’ categories.
Coles has had a record number of wins, scooping up 11 awards across the bakery, coffee, body care and dessert categories.
So what other products took out top honours? Here are all the winners:
Bakery
Coles Finest Traditional Recipe Croissants 2 Pack
Beauty and Cleansers
LPO Purify Foaming Gel Cleanser 150mL, Coles Supermarkets
Beds and Mattresses
Adjusta Bed, Adjusta Mattress Australia
Beverages - Plant based
Plant based Lattes, NESCAFÉ Gold
Body Care
KOi Coconut & Jojoba Body Butter 175g, Coles Supermarkets
Coffee Beans
Coles Urban Coffee Culture Dark Roasted Beans 1kg
Coffee Pods
DALEY ST Medium/Dark Aluminium Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules 10 Pack, Coles Supermarkets
Beverages – COLD
B-fit Hydration Beverage, SC Johnson & Son Pty Ltd
Dental Care
TePe GOOD(TM), TePe Australia & NZ Pty Ltd
Desserts
Coles Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Mirror Glaze Mousse 2 Pack, Coles Supermarkets
Fresh Meat
Coles GRAZE Lamb Loin Chops
Gardening
Osmocote Pour & Feed, Evergreen Garden Care
Hand Care
KOi Neroi & Clary Sage Hand Wash 500mL, Coles Supermarkets
Hand Wash
KOi Jasmine & Sandalwood Hand Wash 500mL, Coles Supermarkets
Health Supplement
Vital Life Health Immune Shot, Freedom Foods Group Limited
Household Cleaning
Duck Extra Power Toilet Shield Ocean Burst, S.C. Johnson & Son Pty Ltd
Male Grooming
Gillette Skinguard, Procter & Gamble Australia Pty Ltd
Cook at Home
Old El Paso Hard N Soft Taco Kits with Game, General Mills
Meal Solutions – Vegetarian
Passage to India 90 Second Veg Curry Bowl, Passage Foods
Non-Alcoholic Spirits (Beverage)
Lyres Spirit Range, Lyre's Spirit Co
On the Go Snack – Savoury
Mainland Cheese & Artisan Crackers, Fonterra Australia Pty Ltd
Pet Care
4Legs Natural + Wellness Range, Prime Pet Care Pty. Ltd.
Plant Based Meat Alternatives
V2 Plant Based Meat, v2food
Skin Care
LPO Rewind Age Defence Night Cream 50mL, Coles Supermarkets
Tea
Dilmah Inspiration Selection, Dilmah Australia
Vegan – Chilled
Coles Chocolate Hazelnut Slice 2 Pack, Coles Supermarkets
Vegan on the go – Hot
7-Eleven No Sausage Roll, 7-Eleven Australia
Natural Sweetener - Ones to Watch
Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener, Lakanto Australia
Healthy Snack Food - Ones to Watch
Faba Bean Snack Range, Human Bean Co.
