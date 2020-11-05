Coles Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Mirror Glaze Mousse took out best dessert Coles

Now in its 12th year, the Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-based awards program with 29 winners across a variety of categories.

This year, shoppers have voted for healthier, plant-based products, with 8 out of 29 winners sitting amongst the ‘vegetarian/vegan’ and ‘health food’ categories.

Winners from the plant-based vegetarian category

Coles has had a record number of wins, scooping up 11 awards across the bakery, coffee, body care and dessert categories.

So what other products took out top honours? Here are all the winners:

Bakery

Coles Finest Traditional Recipe Croissants 2 Pack

Beauty and Cleansers

LPO Purify Foaming Gel Cleanser 150mL, Coles Supermarkets

Beds and Mattresses

Adjusta Bed, Adjusta Mattress Australia

Beverages - Plant based

Plant based Lattes, NESCAFÉ Gold

Body Care

KOi Coconut & Jojoba Body Butter 175g, Coles Supermarkets

Coffee Beans

Coles Urban Coffee Culture Dark Roasted Beans 1kg

Coffee Pods

DALEY ST Medium/Dark Aluminium Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules 10 Pack, Coles Supermarkets

Beverages – COLD

B-fit Hydration Beverage, SC Johnson & Son Pty Ltd

Dental Care

TePe GOOD(TM), TePe Australia & NZ Pty Ltd

Desserts

Coles Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Mirror Glaze Mousse 2 Pack, Coles Supermarkets

Fresh Meat

Coles GRAZE Lamb Loin Chops

Gardening

Osmocote Pour & Feed, Evergreen Garden Care

Hand Care

KOi Neroi & Clary Sage Hand Wash 500mL, Coles Supermarkets

Hand Wash

KOi Jasmine & Sandalwood Hand Wash 500mL, Coles Supermarkets

Health Supplement

Vital Life Health Immune Shot, Freedom Foods Group Limited

Household Cleaning

Duck Extra Power Toilet Shield Ocean Burst, S.C. Johnson & Son Pty Ltd

Male Grooming

Gillette Skinguard, Procter & Gamble Australia Pty Ltd

Cook at Home

Old El Paso Hard N Soft Taco Kits with Game, General Mills

Meal Solutions – Vegetarian

Passage to India 90 Second Veg Curry Bowl, Passage Foods

Non-Alcoholic Spirits (Beverage)

Lyres Spirit Range, Lyre's Spirit Co

On the Go Snack – Savoury

Mainland Cheese & Artisan Crackers, Fonterra Australia Pty Ltd

Pet Care

4Legs Natural + Wellness Range, Prime Pet Care Pty. Ltd.

Plant Based Meat Alternatives

V2 Plant Based Meat, v2food

Skin Care

LPO Rewind Age Defence Night Cream 50mL, Coles Supermarkets

Tea

Dilmah Inspiration Selection, Dilmah Australia

Vegan – Chilled

Coles Chocolate Hazelnut Slice 2 Pack, Coles Supermarkets

Vegan on the go – Hot

7-Eleven No Sausage Roll, 7-Eleven Australia

Natural Sweetener - Ones to Watch

Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener, Lakanto Australia

Healthy Snack Food - Ones to Watch

Faba Bean Snack Range, Human Bean Co.

You might also like:

This easy hack will remove black mould from any bathroom

How to clean with vinegar minus the smell

The $2 Kmart product that will clean anything